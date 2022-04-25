During the first season of The Real Housewives of New York City, aired in 2008, a self-styled natural foods chef with an acerbic wit orders a cocktail of her own creation at the celebrity haunt Philippe—the “only drink” she’ll drink, she professes. “I call it the skinny girl’s Margarita.”

To the attending waiter, this brash innovator, Bethenny Frankel, then recites her recipe: “Patrón silver on the rocks, fresh lime juice and a little splash of triple sec.” During the season reunion, when Frankel is prompted to repeat her formula, she specifies Cointreau for the orange liqueur—but really, any triple sec will do.

It was all part of an elaborate plan for the burgeoning mogul, who would eventually admit that she “went on the show single-handedly and exclusively for business.” Just a year after informally pitching her signature drink to an unknowing audience, Frankel built a veritable low-calorie empire, constructed from frosted-glass bottles of her Skinnygirl Margarita. By 2010, Skinnygirl was the fastest-growing spirits brand in the country. The following year, when Frankel sold the brand to the multinational spirits giant, Beam Suntory, the deal was worth an estimated $100 million or more. Even without Frankel’s complete control, Skinnygirl would continue to grow: In 2012, at which point the brand had expanded to include additional ready-to-drink cocktails and beverages, Beam Suntory announced that net sales of Skinnygirl were up a staggering 486 percent.

Meanwhile, Frankel’s savvy concept had infiltrated nearly every genre of food and drink establishment, where customers began placing what would’ve been an inscrutable order just a few years earlier. “You started hearing it at the bar all of a sudden,” recalls Leanne Favre, the bar manager at Leyenda in Brooklyn, who in the early 2010s was working at the since-shuttered agave bar Mayahuel. And while the Skinny Margarita reigned supreme, no drink was immune to Frankel’s influence: By 2013, more than a third of chain restaurants with liquor licenses had “skinny” cocktails on their menu.

So began the astronomical rise of the Skinny Margarita, a drink that wedged itself so resolutely into pop culture that it has attained call-drink status. While all bartenders have their own way of preparing the cocktail, the typical move is to follow their specs for a classic Margarita and either decrease or omit the sweetener, such as simple syrup or agave nectar, or the orange liqueur. But across personal blogs and sprawling recipe hubs, where riffs on the Skinny Margarita abound, the formula gets increasingly convoluted. In place of Cointreau or triple sec, some recipes use fresh orange juice to impart a similar flavor; bleaker riffs rely on Splenda simple syrup for sweetness. Even if someone has never dragged their forefinger down a chain restaurant’s drinks menu and landed on the Skinny Margarita, they likely feel some sort of way about the cocktail.

“The name, I always thought to be silly,” says Amy Breen, who was bartending in Nashville in the early 2010s. Favre, not a fan of the cocktail, isn’t so forgiving: “The Skinny Margarita is a misnomer and an unbalanced drink.”

While it’s not uncommon for a popular ersatz cocktail to elicit mockery, few are as divisive as the ungovernable reduced-calorie Margarita. Some of the disapproval is based on principle; many craft bartenders, for instance, find the drink to be off-kilter and annoying. But the broader resentment arguably stems from its loaded name. Whereas a “light” or “lean” Margarita could indicate a simple taste preference, “skinny” evokes visceral memories of the noxious diet culture that has targeted women for decades. Only someone woefully vain and shallow, an uncharitable line of thought might go, would order such a cocktail. It is a drink that embodies “guilt-free” indulgence, and has inspired sexist ire unmatched by any other cocktail; only the vodka-soda may come close. And yet, even as notions of dieting and the surrounding rhetoric have aged, the drink persists.