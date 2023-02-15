The Secret to a Superior Negroni Is… Sushi Rice?

Considering the role of sushi rice in the culinary realm—often used as a bridge for strong flavors of minerally fish and astringent wasabi—it makes sense that in cocktails, the sticky ingredient would help flavors, well, stick.

“It softens the heat of the spirit and makes the flavors more cohesive,” explains Leanne Favre, who uses uncooked rice in the Rosé Colored Glasses, a cocktail served at Brooklyn restaurant Winona’s. Smoothing the rougher edges of Japanese whisky with an à la minute rice wash by adding grains to the mixing glass helps the spirit adhere to and amplify the drink’s other ingredients, aromatic rosé vermouth and Cappelletti aperitivo liqueur. The move impacts mouthfeel, too, as the starch imparts a rounder texture to the drink.

“I love trying this with any classics that have bitter elements,” says Favre, recommending the trick for Negronis and Boulevardiers. In fact, in her Negroni de Nubes, which is inspired by the texture of horchata, a couple tablespoons of rice lend the drink a “delightful creaminess.” But while the technique works particularly well to buff out harsh, bitter flavors, Favre says it can also be applied to any stirred classic, from Old-Fashioneds to Martinis, for a subtler effect.