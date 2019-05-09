Drunk Food: A New Kind of NYC Slice
A roving portrait of late-night cravings. Up first, the other pie has a new curfew.
- story: Daniela Galarza
- photo: Eric Medsker
A Night at the Door With Three New York Bouncers
The eyes and ears of three very different bars tell us about their normal—and not-so-normal—nights on the job.
- story: Whitney Kimball
- photos: Lizzie Munro
In Search of the Ultimate Spritz
We asked 10 of America’s best bartenders to submit their finest recipe for the spritz—and then blind-tasted them all to find the best of the best.
- story: Robert Simonson
- photo: Lizzie Munro
This Is What Relaxation Tastes Like
Five recipes from top bartenders that spotlight Fever-Tree’s newest expression—Refreshingly Light Cucumber Tonic Water.
- story: Punch Staff
- photos: Lizzie Munro
Friends in Low Places
The original Foxz Tavern was a home base for the queers, punks, rednecks and redneck queers of Normaltown.
- story: André Gallant
- illustration: Nick Hensley-Wagner
Recipes
An ongoing portrait of rising talent in the bar industry.
By Topic
The Guy Who Broke Wine
Gary Vaynerchuk catapulted onto the scene in the mid-aughts as a brash, fast-talking antihero. The wine world hasn’t been the same since.
- story: Christopher Ross
- photo: PUNCH
Bring Back the Earthquake
Bartender Chantal Tseng tempers this potent absinthe cocktail first created by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.
- story: Drew Lazor
- photo: Lizzie Munro
Remember Bud Ice?
Before the rise of hazy IPAs and barrel-aged brews, ice beer was as forward-thinking as it got.
- story: Kenny Herzog
- photo: Lizzie Munro
Willett Is for Diehards
Among collectors, the idiosyncratic brand has become the only modern whiskey to transcend the status of Pappy van Winkle
- story: Aaron Goldfarb
- photo: Danielle Atkins
Here Lies Shiso
A premature obituary for the cocktail world’s flavor of the moment.
- story: Colin Davidson
- illustration: Joe Gough
Recent Articles
It’s Time to Treat Rum Like Whiskey
Unequaled in its breadth of styles and complexity, it’s finally rum’s turn to be taken seriously.
- story: Punch Staff
- photo: Lizzie Munro
Drinking With Men in Blazers
The podcasters who helped make soccer a thing in America talk Budweiser, baldness and the Shakespearean nature of the sport.
- story: Leslie Pariseau
- photo: Eric Medsker
Desperately Seeking Daisy
It's time to give the sour’s sibling its day in the sun.
- story: Punch Staff
- photo: Alexa Bendek
Got No Time to Be Your Barroom Muse
At Brooklyn’s Diamond Lil, Jenna Gribbon’s painting offers a modern rebuttal to the backbar nude.
- story: Chloe Frechette
- photo: Alexa Bendek
Inside Ran Duan’s Creative Toolkit
Five things that inspire the Boston bartender.
- story: Punch Staff
- photo: Simon Simard
You Will Instagram This: The Joe Strummer Mural at Niagara
The bar’s Technicolor mural of the Clash frontman has become a destination unto itself.
- story: Matt Rodbard
- photo: Instagram